POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from China

Exceptions To Specific Performance Of A Contract YNZ Group A contract is a legally binding arrangement entered into by two or more parties. The parties to the contract are expected to adhere to their respective responsibilities and terms and conditions...

Gujarat Simplifies Renewal Of License Under Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011 Agama Law Associates The Government of Gujarat vide notification dated 30th January, 2021, has amended the Gujarat Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011 ("Rules") under the powers conferred by Section 53(1)...

Amendments To Specific Relief Act, 1963 – Key Highlights AZB & Partners The Amendment Act has narrowed the list of grounds on the basis of which specific performance can now be refused.

Supreme Court Prohibits Practice Of Law By Foreign Lawyers/Law Firms In India S&A Law Offices In the petition, the main averments were that to practice law in India, a person has to be an Indian citizen and should possess a degree in law from a recognized University in India.

The Evolution Of Laws Around The Practice Of Surrogacy And Assisted Reproductive Technology Khaitan & Co LLP Until 2005, there were no guidelines and/or regulations governing the practice of assisted reproduction or surrogacy, running of infertility clinics, and supervision of their performance in India.