第25届上海国际电影节电影市场于今日正式拉开帷幕，本届电影市场展会于6月10日至12日期间在上海龙之梦大酒店举办。

路盛律师事务所作为本届电影节电影市场的参展商，聚焦展示了娱乐法相关领域业务，并将于展会期间（明天，6月11日）与战略合作伙伴罗思国际(Rouse)携手共同发布《中国影视行业知识产权发展与保护研究报告(2022)》。

开展首日，路盛律师事务所亮相于上海龙之梦大酒店6楼电影市场展区，致力为电影产业的发展提供全方位知识产权保护和全链条法律支持，以实现影视文娱项目IP商业价值最大化。

1330844a.jpg

▲路盛展位-电影市场6层B7

本届上海国际电影节助力于推动电影产业的交流与合作，吸引到了海内外众多影视机构和影视从业者齐聚一堂，参会者覆盖电影全产业链，通过展会和市场活动形式共同探讨海内外电影行业的发展。

为此，路盛携手战略合作伙伴罗思将在市场活动期间共同发布行业研究报告——《中国影视行业知识产权发展与保护研究报告(2022)》。报告发布会将向参会者解读与分享中国影视行业知识产权发展与保护的最新研究发现。预注册嘉宾到场将获取该报告全文。

获取电子版报告：扫描下方二维码完成申请。审核通过后，将在发布会结束后通过邮件推送报告资料。

1330844b.jpg

