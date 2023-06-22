On May 28, China's market regulator said it had fined two pharmaceutical companies 320 million yuan for entering into a monopolistic deal and abusing dominant market position. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SMAR) fined Grand Pharmaceutical 136 million yuan and confiscated 149 million yuan of "illegal revenue" and fined Wuhan Healcare Pharmaceuticals 4.13 million yuan and confiscated slightly over 30 million yuan of its revenue.

