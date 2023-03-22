ARTICLE

China: Paper Original Of General Power Of Attorney Not Required & Deadline Can Be Extended Twice

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Taking this opportunity, we would like to update you on two changes with respect to IP matters in China.

Paper original of General Power of Attorney is no longer required.

Previously, for a General Power of Attorney, the paper original needs to be submitted to the CNIPA, so as to complete the registration process.

Followed by a recent launch of the CNIPA's new system, the paper original of the General Power of Attorney no longer needs to be submitted. Thus, for your future cases, where a General Power of Attorney is executed, you do not need to mail its paper original to us. A color scanned copy of the General Power of Attorney will suffice.

Deadlines that are extendable can be extended twice

As you know, in China, for a deadline that is extendable, you can request an extension only once, i.e. either a 1-month or a 2-month extension.

The CNIPA now accepts a second request for extension. That is, for a deadline that is extendable, even though you have extended the deadline once, now you can further extend it by 1 or 2 months.

But, the official fee for requesting a second extension is much higher than that for the first one:

--- the official fee for requesting an extension for the first time is CNY300.00 per month.

--- the official fee for requesting an extension for the second time is CNY2000.00 per month.

We hope you will find the above information helpful.

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.