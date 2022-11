ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from China

2022 Intermediary Rules Amendment BTG Legal You will remember that India issued a new set of intermediary safe harbour rules in mid-2021. These rules, inter alia, required certain due diligences to be observed...

Cyber Crimes Under The IPC And IT Act - An Uneasy Co-Existence Argus Partners The term "cyber-crimes" is not defined in any statute or rulebook. The word "cyber" is slang for anything relating to computers, information technology, internet and virtual reality.

Recent Amendments To The Information Technology Act, 2000 – A Shot In The Arm For Banking And Business Kochhar & Co. The Information Technology Act, 2000 ("IT Act"), which was enacted with the basic premise of providing legal sanctity to electronic commerce, has today morphed into a one-stop shop ranging...

Gaming Law Updates 2022 Khaitan & Co LLP The online gaming industry, though in its nascent stage, has steadily grown over the past five years. There have been significant movements as the gaming industry looks to further expand in India.

Telecommunications, Media And Technology (TMT) Law Update – Volume 48 Davies Collison Cave On 13 July 2022, the ACCC issued its first infringement notice for a breach of the Consumer Data Right (CDR). As we have previously reported, the CDR was initially rolled out to the major banks in