POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from China

Hyperlink is merely a tool: High Court finds Google is not a Publisher Piper Alderman Clarification as to the obligations on tech giants in this evolving landscape of disseminating information online.

Cyber Crimes Under The IPC And IT Act - An Uneasy Co-Existence Argus Partners The term "cyber-crimes" is not defined in any statute or rulebook. The word "cyber" is slang for anything relating to computers, information technology, internet and virtual reality.

Compliances By An Intermediary Under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 Vaish Associates Advocates That the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the year 2021 has notified the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021...

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021: Impact On Digital Media LexCounsel Law Offices India is claimed to be the world's "largest open Internet society" and attracts many social media companies to do business in India.

Gaming – A Country Divided (and Geo-Fenced)? Spice Route Legal Gaming (or Gambling) is not a novel concept in India and its roots can be traced back to the Indus Valley Civilization where archaeologists found dice made out of materials like sandstone and terracotta...