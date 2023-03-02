ARTICLE

China's financial sector has long been highly regulated and also restricted to foreign investors. Over the last several years, there have been significant reforms and increasing liberalization in the Chinese financial sector. The pace of opening up the market has been ever faster and the "negative list" approach has been implemented in regulating foreign investments. Restrictions on foreign investment in many financial/asset management services sectors have been lifted, while foreign investors have been allowed to hold licenses in the securities, funds, futures, and insurance businesses and in other types of financial institutions.

The opening-up of China's financial sector in recent years has spurred interest among foreign financial institutions and asset managers. Meanwhile, China's financial regulation has been rapidly evolving, urging market participants to pay closer attention to increasingly complex regulatory rules and market practices.

During this webinar, we will discuss the key legal issues relating to the opening-up of China's financial sector, especially those in the investment management and Fintech industries.

