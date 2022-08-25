Key Points

The government of China will allow holders of valid APEC business travel cards to enter the country beginning 24 August 2022

Overview

The government of China announced that Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation business travel card (APEC) holders?will be permitted to enter the country for business purposes beginning 24 August 2022. Eligible foreign nationals must hold a valid APEC business travel card that is not due to expire while the traveler is in China.

Travelers should continue to ensure that they meet all COVID-19 related entry requirements for China prior to entry. For additional information on COVID-19 related requirements, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of China announced that travelers with valid APEC business cards will be permitted to enter the country effective 24 August 2022. Previously, APEC business card holders were required to apply for special permission in order to enter China.

Originally published 24 August 2022

