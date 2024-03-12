ARTICLE

China: What Chinese Companies And Their Employees Should Know About Searches And Seizures Of Electronic Devices At U.S. Borders

Partners Wendy Wysong and Ali Burney, and associate Lin Yang co-authored an article "What Chinese Companies and Their Employees Should Know About Searches and Seizures of Electronic Devices at U.S. Borders," which appeared in China Law and Practice. The article discusses the increasing prevalence of electronic device searches at the US border, focuses on the implications for those traveling from China, and provides practical advice. Key topics include: the frequency of US border inspections raising privacy concerns, the powers of border officials, non-compliance implications including potential criminal sanctions, precautions employees of Chinese companies should take before traveling.

