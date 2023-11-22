ARTICLE

The China-European Union (EU) Cooperation and Development Forum on Geographical Indications was recently held in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province. Li Qibao, Vice Chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and President of the China-EU Association, and Bertie Ahern, former Irish Prime Minister and President of the InterAction Council attended the opening ceremony and spoke. Hu Wenhui, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA also attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Hu said that geographical indication (GI) is an important type of IP and plays unique value and special function in external cooperation and communication. The CNIPA has been exerting great efforts in implementing the China-EU Agreement on Protection and Cooperation of Geographical Indications, fulfilling high-level international obligations in GI protection and constantly improving the GI protection system. In the future, we will push for the continuous improvement of the GI protection system and better serve the protection needs of Chinese and foreign users to jointly enable the results of the China-EU GI cooperation to benefit people from different countries and effectively support the high-quality development of China-EU economy and trade.

CNIPA principal officials responsible for the Intellectual Property Protection Department also attended the forum and spoke.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/10/26/art_1340_188260.html

