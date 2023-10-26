Adrienne Braumiller, Partner & Founder of Braumiller Law Group, provides an update on Forced Labor Compliance. She discusses the pervasive practice of train shipments of goods, made with forced labor out of the Uyghur region in China, through Malaysia in an attempt to avoid the detection of country of origin or the location of where the goods are actually made.
