As trade between Kazakhstan and China grew by more than 30% in the first ten months of 2022, Kazakhstan's imports increased by 29 points, and cases, where Kazakh entrepreneurs face problems working with Chinese partners, are rising as well.

China is closed in terms of legal services. Only a Chinese lawyer with a Chinese license can represent Kazakhstani entrepreneurs' interests in the Chinese court.

According to the agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China on the provision of legal assistance in civil and criminal cases, the decisions of the Kazakh courts are sent to the consular department in Beijing for further transmission to the Chinese side. However, this process is not as easy as it seems. In order for the decisions of the courts of the Republic of Kazakhstan to be recognized in the territory of the People's Republic of China, it is necessary to apply to the Chinese court for recognition of this decision. Statistics indicated that the acceptance rate of foreign court decisions and arbitral awards in China was around 85 per cent, but it is required to hire a Chinese lawyer to apply to the courts for such recognition.