EU complained China at the WTO on anti-suit injunctions of SEP EU announcement is as below:

https://lnkd.in/gyRZJTYQ">https://lnkd.in/gyRZJTYQ...

This was also reported in China as below:

https://lnkd.in/g2rtFgNj

This complaint is in reaction to the China's Supreme People's Court decision in Aug 2020 in Huawei v. Conversant. There have been several other anti-suit injunctions granted in China after the above Aug 2020 decision, for example Xiaomi v. Interactive, and OPPO v. Sharp.

On the other hand, there are a number of anti-suit injunctions granted by foreign courts against Chinese companies, for example the below:

Huawei v. Samsung (US, 2016)

Huawei v. Unwired Planet (UK, 2014)

Let's wait and see how this would pan out, for example whether China is going to file a counter complaint at the WTO, or is "encouraged" to grant even more such anti-suit injunctions against foreign companies.

My view is that the world eventually has to come up with a global solution to handle SEP litigation.

