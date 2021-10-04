China:
上海、ブランド評価モデルの開発と利用プロジェクトが開始
最近、上海市知識産権局主導のブランド評価モデルの開発と利用プロジェクトが、正式に開始した。
上海東方ブランド文化発展促進センターが請け負ったこのプロジェクトは、「
ブランドの価値が評価しにくい」などの課題を掘り下げて研究して、銀行や企業、産業パークの様々なニーズに対応したブランド評価モデルを開発し、上海のブランド運営と管理を後押しすることが狙いである。
ブランド評価モデルは、銀行による担保融資、企業によるブランド育成、産業パークによる実績評価、政府部門による管理活動などのために、ブランドの価値を評価するツールを提供する。評価、法律、商標などの実務に携わる専門家や、銀行、企業などからの関係者が招請され、共に研究を推し進めるという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
