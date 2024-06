ARTICLE 如何正确行使共有商标权?详细解析来了! K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services. 关于共有商标,商标法第五条规定:两个以上的自然人、法人或者其他组织可以共同向商标局申请注册同一商标,共同享有和行使该商标专用

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.