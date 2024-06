ARTICLE 《美国调查类单边贸易措施的中企合规应对——以美国对华海事、物流和造船业的301调查为例》 AB AnJie Broad Law Firm More Contributor AnJie Law Firm is a full-service law firm providing commercial legal services on an international basis. Our highly experienced lawyers have substantive skills and serve a broad base of practice areas including insurance & reinsurance, intellectual property, antitrust & competition, private equity, dispute resolution, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, banking & finance, energy and natural resources and real estate. 2024年4月17日,美国贸易代表办公室决定,在审查了五个全国性工会于3月12日联合提交的申请后,正式决定依据美国《贸易法》301条,对中国在海事...

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.