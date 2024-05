ARTICLE 【华源原创】揭秘!专利挖掘布局项目成果常见问题及解决方法 K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services. 作为从业多年的专利咨询师,笔者曾参与多个专利挖掘布局项目。这些项目有的给委托方的专利挖掘布局提供了较大帮助...

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.