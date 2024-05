ARTICLE 【华源原创】智能家居领域,专利侵权风险与应对策略全解析! K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services. 智能家居技术的快速发展和普及正在改...

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.