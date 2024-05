ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Snapshot Of Recent Landmark Judgements & Legislative Updates In Indian IP Landscape Kochhar & Co. 26th of April is World IP Day and we summarize and recapitulate some recent landmark judgments and legislative updates in the Indian IP landscape.

Future Made in Australia Act - a shot in the arm for cleantech? Spruson & Ferguson The Future Made in Australia Act, announced recently, may be the incentive for expanded investment in cleantech.

What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine? Photon legal Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?

IPR Legal Update: Navigating Recent Copyright And Patent Law Developments In India K Singhania & Co Novex Communications Pvt Ltd. Vs Trade Wings Hotels Ltd (Commercial Suit No. 264 of 2022) and Phonographic Performance Ltd. V/s Bunglow 9 and 99 Ors. (Commercial Suit No. 363 of 2019)...

A Study On: Novartis AG v. Union Of India Khurana and Khurana Intellectual property is an intangible form of property while a ‘Patent' is a subset of intellectual property.