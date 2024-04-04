China:
<<강소성 대학교와 과학연구기구 보유특허활성화사업 실시방안>>인쇄발부
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
최근, 강소성 지식재산권국,
성 교육청, 성
과학기술청, 성
공업정보화청은
연합하여 <<강소성
대학교와
과학연구기구
보유량 특허 활성화
업무 실시
방안>>(이하"실시
방안"으로 약칭함)
을 인쇄발부하여
2024년 6월 말까지 전 성
대학교와
과학연구기구의
미전환 유효 특허
실사 전면
커버리지를
실현하고 2025년 6월
말까지 산업 수요를
선도로 하는 특허
창조와 운용 전문
연구 메커니즘을
지속적으로
완비하여 대학교의
공급과 수요의
효율을 강화하고
공급, 공급과 수요
보장 메커니즘을
뚜렷이 제고하도록
힘쓰며 대학교의
과학연구 기관의
특허의 실시를
가속화하고 공급과
수요의 효율을
뚜렷이 제고한다.
다음단계에
성지식재산권국은
교육, 과학기술,
공업정보 등 부문과
함께"실시방안"을
참답게
관철실시하고
국가지식재산권국의
총체적포치에 따라
대학교원과 기업이
특허전환운용전문행동에
참여하는 적극성,
주동성을 적극
불러일으키고
특허산업화를
서둘러 추진하며
현대화산업체계건설을
위해 봉사하고
신질생산력을
형성하는데
조력하게 된다.
(출처:
국가지적재산권국
웹사이트)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India
Khurana and Khurana
AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.
What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine?
Photon legal
Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?