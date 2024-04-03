China:
広州市公安局、知的財産権侵害と偽造品犯罪の大規模摘発の成果を発表
広州市公安局は、2023年以降、食品や医薬品の安全を脅かし、知的財産権を侵害する違法犯罪に対する厳しい取り締まりを実施している。この取り組みにより、現在までに1600件以上の知的財産権関連の刑事事件を摘発し、2700人以上の容疑者を拘留したと発表した。
市公安局は、市民が安心して消費できる環境の提供をねらい、アパレル、バッグ、時計、自動車部品、建築材料、通信機器、化粧品など、人々の生活や生産活動に直結する分野での偽造品や粗悪品に関わる犯罪への対策を強化している。
特に、今年1月には、同局の取り締まり担当部署が、有名ブランドの建築用防水材の偽造品を製造・販売していたグループを摘発した。このグループが運営する3つの地域を跨ぐ偽造拠点を摘発し、偽造防水材の完成品1000バレル以上を押収した。これらの偽造品の市場価値は約3000万元に上るという。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
