China:
全国知的財産権保護活動会議、海外における知的財産保護の更なる推進を発表
3月14日、天津市濱海新区で開催された全国知的財産権保護活動会議において、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の胡文輝副局長は、今年も海外知的財産権紛争対応指導サブセンターの設立作業を引き続き推進する方針を示した。
2023年、CNIPAは21の海外知的財産権紛争対応指導サブセンターを新たに設立し、サブセンターの総数が43に到達した。これらのサブセンターは年間を通じて600回以上の指導支援を行い、68.9億元の企業損失回避と3.9億元の訴訟費用節約に貢献した。さらに、ドイツとシンガポールにそれぞれ新しいサブセンターが設立され、海外での知的財産権紛争に対するより全面的な対応指導体制が構築されている。
胡副局長はさらに、CNIPAが今年、海外紛争対応指導能力の向上を目指した第1回コンテストを実施する予定であり、これにより各地域間の情報共有が促進され、特に重点領域におけるリスクの早期警報と防止に努める方針であることを説明した。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
