　先日、上海市知識産権局はビジネス環境の最適化を目指した推進活動会議を開催し、これまでの成果を振り返りつつ、2024年の活動方針を明確にした。

　

　昨年度は、上海の知的財産権関連部門がビジネス環境の最適化において新たな成果を上げたことが報告された。重点任務の確実な達成と横断的な部門間協力体制の強化が特に成果として挙げられている。

　

　2024年の活動方針としては、上海の高品質な発展と現代化建設への支援、重点任務と重点分野への焦点を当てた業務の推進、市場化・法治化・国際化の徹底などが設定されている。

　

　また、会議では各部門に対して、それぞれの実情に基づく改革の取り組みを徹底し、ビジネス環境の最適化に関する市全体の重点任務を共に推進するよう要請された。

　

　このような取り組みは、上海市が知的財産権を軸に、国際一流のビジネス環境の持続的な構築を目指していることを示している。

