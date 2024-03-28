China:
中国政府、特許の産業化で中小企業の成長を促進
国家知識産権局など中国政府5部門はこのほど共同で、大学や研究機関の特許の実用化と、多くの中小企業の技術取得が難しい問題を解決し、特許技術に依拠した技術型・革新型中小企業をより多く育成することを目的に、「特許の産業化による中小企業成長促進計画実施案」（以下、「実施案」）を発表しました。
「実施案」には、2025年までに知的財産権に対する中小企業の意識の向上と特許の産業化能力の向上を実現させることや、モデル企業、特に「専門化・精密化・特徴化・斬新化」という4つの優れた特徴を持つ企業及び特定の分野においてとりわけ優れた企業を重点的に育成し、条件を満たす企業の上場を後押しし、特許の産業化を通じて技術型・革新型中小企業の急成長を促す有効な道筋を形成すること、市場競争力を有する一群の特許集約型製品を生み出し、特許に価値を発揮させ、企業の収益や市場競争力の向上における特許産業化の効果を上げることが盛り込まれました。
