3月11日午後、第14期全国人民代表大会第2回会議の第3回集中取材活動「部長通路」にて、中国国家知識産権局の申長雨局長は、国有企業、民間企業、外資系企業の知的財産権を公平に扱い、同等に保護する方針を強調した。中国は、知的財産権保護の強化を一層進めるとともに、常態化するコミュニケーションメカニズムを確立し、民間企業や外資系企業の知的財産権に関する意見や提案、具体的な要望を定期的に聞き取り、迅速な解決と支援を目指している。

　申局長によれば、昨年、中央政府は知的財産権に関する新たな機構改革を推進し、一連の対策を打ち出して知的財産権の保護強化に取り組んだ。その結果、知的財産権保護に対する社会の満足度は82点に上昇し、過去最高を記録した。

　さらに、外国出願人による有効特許保有件数が90万件を突破し、前年比で4.9%増加した。商標登録件数が120万件を超え、前年比で3.4%増加したことも明らかにされた。

 「これは外国企業が中国市場を高く評価し、中国の知的財産権保護に対して深い信頼を寄せていることを十分に示している」と申局長は述べた。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

