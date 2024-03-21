China:
中国、引き続き国際特許出願件数最多の国
世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）は現地時間7日、世界知的財産権出願統計データを発表した。金利上昇と経済の不確実性の影響を受け、WIPOの特許協力条約（PCT）の枠組みに基づいて提出された国際特許出願総件数は前年比1.8％減の27万2600件で、14年ぶりの減少となった。国際商標の登録出願は7％減、国際意匠の登録出願は1%増。中国は引き続き国際特許最大の出願国で、次に米国、日本、韓国、ドイツと続いた。出願者ランキングでは、中国の華為（ファーウェイ）の国際特許出願が最多で、次に韓国のサムスン、米国のクアルコムと続いた。
発表された国際特許出願のうち、コンピューター技術分野が占める割合が10.2%と最高で、次にデジタル通信（9.4%）、電気機械（7.9%）、医療技術（6.7%）、製薬（4.7%）と続いた。この5分野の特許出願は発表された出願総件数の5分の2を占めている。
出所：人民網
