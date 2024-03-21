第14期全国人民代表大会（全人代）第2回会議の3回目となる各部（省）部長への取材イベント「部長通路」が11日行われた。中国国家知的財産権局の申長雨局長は取材に、「昨年実施された特許実用化公開ライセンス制度は良好な成果を上げ、1万7000以上のライセンスが付与された。今年はこの制度を全面的に実施する。大学・科学研究機関は公開特許ライセンス制度への参加に非常に積極的だ」と述べた。

　特許の実用化・運用の強化は、新たな質の生産力の発展、質の高い発展の促進に対して重要な役割を果たす。申氏は、「中国の有効発明特許保有件数は昨年末時点で400万件を突破した」と明かした。

　申氏はさらに、「大学・科学研究機関の既存特許の整理と活用を急ぎ、実用化可能な特許ライブラリを形成し、レベル別・タイプ別管理により企業との正確なマッチングを強化し、正確な提供を行う。特許産業化中小企業成長促進計画を実施し、大学・科学研究機関の特許の実用化が難しい、多くの中小企業の技術取得が難しいという2つの問題を着実に解決し、特許技術により成長してきたより多くの『専精特新』（専門化・精密化・特徴化・新規性）の中小企業を育成する」と言及した。

