2024年度全国知的財産権公共サービス活動会議、蘇州で開催
3月1日、2024年度の全国知的財産権公共サービス活動の方針を共有し、その推進に向けた会議が江蘇省蘇州市で開催された。この会議には、8つの地方の知的財産権サービス機構の関係責任者が報告を行い、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）及び地方の知的財産権局の関係責任者が出席した。
会議では、まず昨年の知的財産権公共サービス活動の成果が振り返られた。続いて、今年の活動について、国家の発展を支え、知的財産権の全プロセスにわたるサービス提供と、包摂的サービスと重点サービスの両立に努めることが強調された。
具体的な活動内容としては、イノベーション支援を目的とした重点サービスの強化、産業化レベル向上に向けた転化運用の促進、保護体制の整備と共同ガバナンスの強化、包摂的サービスの展開と効率向上、各サービス機構の業務能力の改善などが挙げられた。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
