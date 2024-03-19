China:
浙江省、知的財産権保護の連携強化に向けシンポジウム開催
2月28日、浙江省にて、今年の知的財産権の行政保護と司法保護の連携をさらに強化することを目的としたシンポジウムが開催された。この会合には、省知識産権局、省高級人民法院、各市の知識産権局、中級人民法院の責任者らが参加した。
シンポジウムでは、知的財産権保護に関する6つの重要な側面が議論の中心となった。具体的には、協力体制の具体化、商標保護の強化、専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）の行政法執行基準と司法保護基準の統一化、知的財産権保護アプリ「法護知産」の活用推進、行政調停に対する司法確認業務の推進、行政裁決の簡易手続きの活用が挙げられた。
参加者たちは、これらの活動を通じて知的財産権に関する協同保護の情報を共有し、直面している課題を分析、整理した。また、国家知的財産権保護モデル区の整備と知的財産権の「大保護局面」の構築を視野に入れ、今年の重点任務について深く議論を行った。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
