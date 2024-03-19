China:
国家知識産権局、全人代・政協からの提言・提案に対する処理状況を発表
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は最近、2023年に全国人民代表大会（全人代）の代表と中国人民政治協商会議（政協）の委員から提出された提言と提案に対する処理状況を発表した。
CNIPAによると、昨年、同局が対応を担当した提言と提案は合計170件に達し、そのうち80件がCNIPAによる先頭立ちの対応であり、前年同期比で11.1%の増加を見せた。これらの提言と提案は、社会情勢と国民の声を反映し、知的財産権の法整備、保護、運用、サービス、国際協力、人材育成といった幅広い分野に及んでいる。CNIPAは、提出されたこれらの関心事項や懸念に具体的に対応し、知的財産権関連業務が新たなスタート地点から新たな飛躍を遂げるよう取り組んできた。
具体的な取り組みとしては、特許法制度の改善、地理的表示に関する立法の加速、休眠特許の実用化促進、無形資産の価値評価システムの構築加速、特許技術の供給と需要のマッチング強化、デジタル経済における知的財産権保護の加速推進などが挙げられる。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
