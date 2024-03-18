China:
江蘇省、専利転化運用特別行動の実施方案を発表
江蘇省は先日、「江蘇省専利転化運用特別行動実施方案」を発表した。専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）産業化を大いに推進し、イノベーション成果の現実的な生産力への転化を加速させることとしている。
この「実施方案」には、江蘇省はリソース配置の効率、生産要素市場の活力、支援サービスの供給、利益共有メカニズムの整備などに関する目標が掲げられている。2025年までに専利に関する技術取引の総額が800億元に、専利集約型産業の付加価値の対GDP比が17％にそれぞれ達する見通しである。
また、「実施方案」は、大学や研究機関における専利管理の級別分類制度の導入を奨励することや、高価値専利の育成センターの整備、知的財産権証券化の推進などに関する具体的な措置を明確にしている。
出所：中国政府網
