ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Ten top tips for buying a business with intellectual property Spruson & Ferguson When purchasing a business with IP, you should assess the quality of the IP to consider how it could be beneficial.

Australian Trade Mark Register to undergo international harmonisation in 2024 Pointon Partners This change will benefit prospective trademark owners in Australia and those who intend to register their marks overseas.

Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India Khurana and Khurana AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.

Fast Tracking Patent Grants In India: Strategies And Insights ANM Global Obtaining a patent grant can be a meticulous and time-intensive procedure. In India, the grant of a patent may typically span from 3 to 4 years.

Music Industry And Copyright Compliance: Shake It Off? Pioneer Legal The Indian music industry has always had a certain vibrant diversity, spanning classical and contemporary genres with ease. However, copyright issues mar this diverse harmony.