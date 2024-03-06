中国技術取引所（CTEX）、北京中関村科学技術融資担保有限公司、首創証券の共同による「第1期知的財産権資産担保証券（ABS）支援プロジェクト」が、1月30日に深圳証券取引所で成功裏に発行された。第1期のABS証券の発行額は2億元であり、このプロジェクトによって、専門化・精密化・特徴化・新規性を備えた7社の「専精特新」中小企業を含む10社のハイテク企業に、1年から3年の期間で知的財産権に基づく融資が提供される予定である。

　このプロジェクトの原資産は、次世代情報技術、スマート通信、新素材などの分野に関連する24件の特許と6件の実用新案から成り立っている。これらの知的財産権資産の評価額は合計で2億1500万元に達し、発行額と表面利率は、いずれも原資産の高い品質を示している。このことは、複数の金融機関が示した関心と買収意向によっても裏付けられている。

　また、このプロジェクトは、CTEXが権利者として発行する2番目の特許サブライセンスに基づく証券化商品であり、特許サブライセンスに基づく知的財産権証券化商品が「北京経験」として定着し、その複製と普及が可能であることを示している。

出所：国家知識産権戦略網

