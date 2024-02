ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Cipla Limited vs. Cipla Industries Private. Limited: Was The Court's Interpretation Too Literal? S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates On March 01, 2017, the Full Bench of the Honorable Bombay High Court in the case of CiplaLimited vs. M/s Cipla Industries Pvt. Ltd., passed a dictum on the inter play between Sections 29(4) and (5)...

PayPal Inc. [2023] APO 54: PayPal Machine Stalls In The Face Of Intangible Resistance K&L Gates The recent refusal of a patent application by PayPal Inc. at the Australian Patent Office sheds light on the challenges surrounding the patentability of AI and machine learning systems...

E-Commerce And Trademark Protection Intepat IP The rapid and exponential growth of e-commerce has revolutionized business, making way for new market players, increasing access to a variety of goods and services, and fostering an environment for growth and innovation.

Foreign Application Disclosures Under Section 8: Passing The Parcel? Saikrishna & Associates The Draft Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2023 (Draft Rules[i]) published in August 2023 proposes amendments to several critical aspects of patent prosecution before the Indian Patent Office.

Concept Of Honest Concurrent User Of Trademarks S&A Law Offices An Honest Concurrent use of a Trademark is when two different entities have coexisted for a considerable amount of time while truthfully...