China:
国家知識産権局が「意匠国際登録出願ガイドライン」を発表
2022年5月5日に中国で発効したハーグ協定（1999年ジュネーブ改正協定）を受け、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、新たな「意匠
国際登録出願に関するガイドライン」を策定し、公表した。このガイドラインは、中国におけるイノベーションの促進と国際競争力の向上を目的としており、中国のイノベーターが国際的な意匠保護を容易に行えるように設計されている。
このガイドラインは、意匠のグローバルな保護と商用化に向けて、国際出願の手続きについての詳細な案内を提供する。特に、ハーグ協定に基づく意匠国際出願の提出手順、国際事務局およびCNIPAによる審査過程での留意点、さらには出願に関わる料金体系まで、包括的に記載されている。
CNIPAのこの取り組みは、中国企業が意匠を通じてイノベーション力を高め、世界市場における製品の配置と競争力を強化することを意図している。これにより、中国のデザインが世界市場での更なる展開と成長を目指す上での一助となることが期待される。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
