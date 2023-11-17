China:
国家知識産権局、実用新案保護の明確化へ 新ガイドラインを公表
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は先日、「実用新案の保護客体の判断に関するガイドライン」を公表した。このガイドラインの発表は、知的財産権の保護を源点から強化し、出願プロセス全体の品質を高め、イノベーションを生み出す主体が実用新案の保護範囲を明確に把握できるよう支援し、質の高い知的財産保護体系を構築する国家知識産権局の戦略の一環である。
ガイドラインの内容は、実用新案を保護対象とする技術案に必要な要件を明らかにし、その判断基準を具体的に解説している。特に、実用新案によって保護される客体の範囲を正確に理解するための指針が示され、製品全体の状況、形状や構造、そして技術案の具体的な要件などが包括的に説明されている。さらに、出願書類の作成やその後の回答においての留意点が詳述されている。
国家知識産権局のこの取り組みは、中国のイノベーション環境をさらに充実させ、国内外での競争力を高めることに繋がることが期待される。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
