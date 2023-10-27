China:
北京インターネット法院、初の知的財産権ワークステーションを設立
10月16日、北京市知的財産権保護センターにて、北京インターネット法院の初となる裁判官ワークステーションの除幕式が開催された。この式典において、北京インターネット法院の姜穎院長と北京市知識産権局の潘新勝副局長が共同で、「知的財産権保護裁判官ワークステーション」の看板の除幕を行った。
姜穎氏は、裁判官ワークステーションの設立を一つの新たな出発点と捉え、知的財産権の強化を加速するとともに、法治化されたビジネス環境を推進する司法保障を提供する意向を示した。さらに、データ分野でのコミュニケーションと協力の深化を通じて、デジタル経済の先進都市としての地位をさらに確立していく考えを明らかにした。
一方、北京市知的財産権保護センターは、両組織の指導の下で、新たに設立された裁判官ワークステーションの業務展開を活発に推進すると発表した。特に「ワンストップ」型の知的財産権紛争解決メカニズムを継続的に向上させ、ビジネス環境の一層の進化に寄与する方針を示した。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
