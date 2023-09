ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Analysing The Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (PUBL) vs Competition Commission Of India & Anr. Case LexOrbis In the recent case of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (PUBL) vs Competition Commission of India & Anr., the Delhi High Court was presented with a question on whether the Competition...

Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) And Frand Licensing S&A Law Offices The protection of intellectual property is vital to economic growth and global competitiveness. It has major consequences on a country’s ability to promote security and stability.

End Of Turf Wars Or New Beginnings? - Patents Act Prevails Over Competition Act In Delhi High Court's Judgment In Ericsson And Monsanto vs CCI Khaitan & Co LLP On 13 July 2023, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court by way of a common judgment reversed orders passed by its single judge benches which had upheld the jurisdiction...

Patenting Computer-implemented Inventions In Australia After Aristocrat Davies Collison Cave In 2022, the High Court of Australia notoriously issued a split 3-3 judgement in a decision that was supposed to clarify the state of the law on patentable subject matter for computer-implemented inventions (CIIs).

CCI Has Jurisdiction When Patent Rights Are Abused: Delhi High Court Obhan & Associates An Indian court has held that in cases of abuse of patent rights, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) could directly examine the complaints without any prior determination by the Controller of