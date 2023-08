ARTICLE

“权利用尽”原则作为解决平行进口问题的主流观点之一,虽然较其他观点具有更广泛的接受度,但其正当性和适用范围仍存在争议,并未成为商标法领域的通行学术观点。正因该观点无法获得一致认可,TRIPS协定中涉及平行进口问题的第六条“权利用尽”规定:“就本协定项下的争端解决而言,在遵守第三条和第四条规定的前提下,本协定的任何规定不得用于处理知识产权的权利穷尽问题。(For the purposes of dispute settlement under this Agreement, subject to the provisions of Articles 3 and 4 nothing in this Agreement shall be used to address the issue of the exhaustion of intellectual property rights.)”实际是将权利用尽问题留给各成员国国内法解决。因此,在我国商标法及司法解释并未明确采纳“权利用尽”原则,该原则亦未成为该领域通行学术观点的情况下,不宜直接引用该原则作为平行进口纠纷中的抗辩理由。

