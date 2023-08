ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Protecting your property development brand: The importance of trademarking – Part 2: Case study McCarthy Durie Lawyers Trademark registration ensures exclusivity and protection and is a foundation for future growth and expansion.

Fake Fashion – Sinister Online Shopping Scams On The Rise K&L Gates Thousands of Australians are falling victim to online shopping scams every year. In June 2023 alone, over two thousand scam incidents were reported with a total combined loss of AU$1,115,264...

Whether Playing Of Sound Recordings Or Live Performance Of Songs In Marriages & Social Festivities Is Copyright Infringement Or Not? Legal Saga Continues Vaish Associates Advocates To find the answer of the above query, it is important to first refer the relevant provisions under the Copyright Act, 1957, relating to the literary work, musical work and sound...

IP Australia Releases Long-Awaited Trade Mark Classification Guidelines On Emerging Technologies K&L Gates The metaverse and related technologies like virtual goods, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain, represent a fundamental shift in how we interact...

Concept Of Standard Essential Patent S&A Law Offices Standard can be defined as ‘a set of technical specifications that seeks to provide a common design for a product or process'.