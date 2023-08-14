China:
広州で「知的財産権紛争解決協力基地」が設立
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
7月31日、広東省広州市白雲区人民法院と広州知的財産権保護センターが知的財産権協同保護協力協定に調印した。調印式の後、双方が共同で立ち上げた「知的財産権紛争解決協力基地」の銘板除幕式が開催された。
今回の協力協定調印と協力基地の設立は、双方が国家知的財産権保護モデル区の整備推進に向けた実践的で革新的な取り組みの一つであると、広州市市場監督管理局の責任者が説明している。協力基地では、社会一般と行政、司法のリソースを統合し、訴訟と調停の相互連携を推進して、知的財産権紛争の公正で効率的かつ円滑な解決を目指すとしている。
具体的なメカニズムとしては、知的財産権事件の審理において積極的に機能し、訴訟時間の短縮や権利者のコスト節約を実現するとともに、効果的な紛争解決により社会の安定維持にも寄与することが期待されている。
出所：中国保護知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India
Khurana and Khurana
AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.
What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine?
Photon legal
Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?