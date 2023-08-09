China:
北京、データ知的財産権の預託公証に関する交流会を開催
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
北京で先日、データ知的財産権の預託・公証に関する交流会が開催され、市知識産権局、市司法局、市知的財産権保護センター、市公証協会、方圓公証処の責任者が会議に出席した。
交流会では、市知識産権局の責任者がデータ知的財産権の保護活動の現状を紹介し、市知的財産権保護センターの責任者がデータ知的財産権登録に関する活動の進捗状況を報告した。市公証協会と方圓公証処の責任者が電子証拠預託の実務について説明を行った。また、バーチャルデータの保管や電子証拠預託、データ知的財産権公証などについて参会者は踏み込んだ議論を交わした。
市知識産権局と市司法局は今後、データ知的財産権の登録、預託、公証に関する体制の整備に向けて提携を深めていく方針である。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India
Khurana and Khurana
AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.
What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine?
Photon legal
Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?