北京で先日、データ知的財産権の預託・公証に関する交流会が開催され、市知識産権局、市司法局、市知的財産権保護センター、市公証協会、方圓公証処の責任者が会議に出席した。

　交流会では、市知識産権局の責任者がデータ知的財産権の保護活動の現状を紹介し、市知的財産権保護センターの責任者がデータ知的財産権登録に関する活動の進捗状況を報告した。市公証協会と方圓公証処の責任者が電子証拠預託の実務について説明を行った。また、バーチャルデータの保管や電子証拠預託、データ知的財産権公証などについて参会者は踏み込んだ議論を交わした。

　市知識産権局と市司法局は今後、データ知的財産権の登録、預託、公証に関する体制の整備に向けて提携を深めていく方針である。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

