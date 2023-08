ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

The Applicant Of A Trademark Was Canceled, And Its Trademark Application Shall Not Be Approved For Registration Beijing East IP Law Firm The CNIPA concluded the opposition action filed by Shanghai Rongying Brand Management Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Rongying") against the "Hualai Shifu in Chinese" mark with app. no. 54491795...

End Of Turf Wars Or New Beginnings? - Patents Act Prevails Over Competition Act In Delhi High Court's Judgment In Ericsson And Monsanto vs CCI Khaitan & Co LLP On 13 July 2023, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court by way of a common judgment reversed orders passed by its single judge benches which had upheld the jurisdiction...

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court Released The Proposal On Online Submission Of Litigation Materials In Electronic Format Beijing East IP Law Firm On June 25, the Beijing IP Court released the Proposal on Online Submission of Litigation Materials in Electronic Format ("Proposal")...

Securing Digital Assets: The Synergy Of NFTs, Trademarks, And Patents In The Virtual Realm LexOrbis The exponential rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the emergence of the Metaverse have ignited a frenzy among big brands and organizations worldwide.

Cause Of Action And Determination Of Jurisdiction In Intellectual Property Rights Cases In India Vaish Associates Advocates An infringement suit is usually instituted in accordance with Section 20 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.