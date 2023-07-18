China:
国家知識産権局、知的財産権サービス業集積発展区建設のグレードアップ事業を発表
中国国家知識産権局(CNIPA)がこのほど、「知的財産権サービス業集積発展区の建設最適化・グレードアップ事業の展開に関する通知」を公式ウェブサイトで公開した。同通知によれば、
知的財産権サービス業の質の高い発展を促進するための新たな取り組みとして、知財サービスモデル区と試験区の建設が計画されていることが明らかにされた。
「通知」によると、発展目標は、第14次5カ年計画の期間中に、「国家知的財産権強市建設モデル都市」や「モデル県」「モデルパーク」など、知的財産権サービスの需要が高く、基盤がしっかりとした地域において、影響力が大きく、モデル効果が顕著で、周辺ひいては全国範囲への放射的な牽引効果が明らかなモデル区と試験区を建設する。これらのモデル区や試験区が相互に連携し、段階的に全国への推進を進めるという枠組みを形成する。その結果、知的財産権サービスが包括的なイノベーションの支援において、より重要な役割を果たすことができ、地域経済の成長への貢献度を大幅に向上させることが期待される。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
