6月26日、海南自由貿易港知識産権法院が設立した海口国家ハイテク区審判廷（法廷）が銘板除幕式を行った。

海口国家ハイテク区は、海南自由貿易港の主要パークであり、国家知的財産権モデルパークにも指定されている。入居企業は、知的財産権を活用してイノベーションと発展を支える能力と需要が増加している。これに伴い、知的財産権の保護強化と、法治に基づくビジネス環境の整備への要望も高まっている。新設された審判廷により、地元で裁判活動を便利に行うことができ、入居企業に対して効率的かつ高品質な、多様な司法サービスを提供することが期待されている。

この審判廷は、知的財産権裁判を中心に、現場での事件審理などの新しい裁判方式を導入し、「ゼロ距離、高水準、正確性」を目指した司法サービスを提供する方針である。

