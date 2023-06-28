福建省知的財産権保護センター（以下、福建保護センター）が国家知識産権局（CNIPA）により福建省初の海外知的財産権紛争対応指導地方サブセンターに指定された。

　福建省の企業にとって、新エネルギーやIoT分野の海外知的財産権戦略、紛争予防と対応の意識、北米市場におけるLED照明業界の知的財産権保護、モバイルペイメント端末に関する専利導航（中国版IPランドスケープ）と早期警報などの領域における海外紛争対応の需要が集中している。

　福建保護センターは、地域の海外紛争対応指導メカニズムの整備を積極的に推進し、リソース共有や情報報告、調整連携、研修訓練などの面で国家海外知的財産権紛争対応指導センターの業務をサポートする。また、福建省のイノベーション主体（企業や研究開発機関など）の需要に焦点を当て、製品とサービスの海外展開を全力で支援することを目指している。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

