根据香港《商标条例》，商标注册申请一经提交，申请人仅可以删除或限定说明书中的货品或服务说明，除非审查员允许的特殊情形，申请人无法修改商标。也就是说，如果申请人在新申请时遗漏了任何内容，只能重新提交一份涵盖该部分内容的新申请进行补救。因此申请人在确定商标注册新申请时须谨慎确定递交文件内容，避免时间和费用上的浪费。关于香港商标注册新申请，作者整理了几点值得申请人在申请前特别关注的知识点，以飨读者。
文章正文请点击此处。
