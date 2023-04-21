China:
国家知識産権局、「知的財産権の高品質発展年次作業ガイドライン」を発表
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）はこのほど、「知的財産権の高品質発展を推進するための年次作業ガイドライン（2023）」を公表した。ガイドラインでは、今年度のCNIPAの主な目標として、知的財産権法制度の保障が大幅に強化され、知的財産権管理体制がさらに改善され、知的財産権の創造品質、利用効果、保護効果、管理能力、サービス水準が全面的に向上し、国際協力と競争が総合的に推進されることが明記されている。
同ガイドラインでは、知的財産権の創造、運用、保護、管理、サービスの5つの面から具体的な目標と主要任務が設定されている。知的財産権創造に関しては、特許の審査期間を16ヶ月に短縮し、特許査定結果の正確率を93%以上に、商標実体審査の抽出検査合格率を97％以上にすることを目指すとした。知的財産権の運用に関しては、特許・商標担保融資の実施範囲をさらに拡大し、担保融資額と融資を受ける中小企業数をともに10%以上増加させるという目標を打ち出している。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
