中国初の半導体分野の知的財産権運営センターが無錫市で発足
全国初の半導体分野の知的財産権運営センターが3月26日、江蘇省無錫市浜湖区で発足した。このセンターは、半導体産業チェーンの各関係機関の協調を担当し、
半導体産業のイノベーションと発展を促進する重要なプラットフォームとなると見られる。
同運営センターは今年1月18日、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）より設立が認可された。センターには、半導体企業、金融機関、産業投資ファンドなど複数の関係機関が参加し、データナビゲーションサービスプラットフォーム、総合サービスプラットフォーム、取引プラットフォーム、投資運用プラットフォーム、金融サービスプラットフォーム、国際協力プラットフォームという6つのサービスセクションで構成される。今後、半導体分野の知的財産ナビゲーション、特許取引、高価値知的財産資本の育成、先進技術の導入と高級人材の誘致などを中心に業務を展開するという。
無錫市は、中国の半導体産業の発祥地である。昨年に湖区の半導体産業クラスターが105億3000万元（1元は約19.3円）の事業収入を達成し、前年比で20.5%増加した。浜湖区に半導体関連企業が170社以上集まり、業務範囲は、スマート端末チップや5GスマートフォンのRFチップ、電源管理チップ、センサー製品などが含まれており、さらにCPU、FPGA、MCU、AIチップなどの高性能製品や新興分野への拡張が続けられている。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
