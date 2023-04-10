China:
国家知識産権局、データ知的財産の地方試行作業に関する情報交換会を開催
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の戦略計画司がこのほど、データ知的財産の地方試行作業に関する第1四半期情報交換会をオンライン形式で行った。
会議では、各試行地域が前期の業務進捗と次期業務計画を順次報告した。北京や浙江はデータ知的財産権に関連する内容を地方法規に盛り込んだ。上海はデータ知的財産登録弁法の策定を地方立法プロジェクトに組み込んだ。深センはデータ知的財産のオンライン登録業務を始めた。各地域は、制度構築、登録実務、権益保護、取引と活用などの分野で関連業務を順次推進し、初期の成果を上げた。
会議ではまた、データ知的財産の保護対象、保護主体、権利の内容、登録実務をめぐって議論が交わされた。戦略計画司の責任者は、各地方での試行作業への指導を引き続き強化し、部門連携を図り、確実な成果を上げるよう支援していくと表明した。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
