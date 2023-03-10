China:
北京で中国初のセンサー産業知的財産権投資ファンドが発足
中国初のインテリジェントセンシング分野に特化した知的財産権投資ファンドが先日、北京で発足した。ファンドの名前は、「北京北工懐微センシング投資ファンド」、総規模は10億元に達する。スマートセンサーやハイエンド科学機器とその関連分野に焦点を当て、北京市のハイエンド機器とセンサー産業の発展を促進することが趣旨とされている。
同投資ファンドは、センサー産業の発展に関する国家専門プロジェクトと北京市の関連戦略の実施に合わせて、知的財産権と資本との融合を促し、北京市・懐柔区にあるナレッジシティの整備を支援するとともに、スマートセンサー分野の高価値特許の実用化への投資を拡大する方針である。また、企業による高品質特許の育成戦略、産業導航（ナビゲーション）、権利保護、自主的な知的財産権の応用・転化などを後押しすることとしている。
